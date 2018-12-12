Rep. Carol Alvarado wins special election to replace Sen. Sylvia Garcia in District 6

HOUSTON - The special election being held to fill a vacant position in District 6 of the Texas State Senate was held Tuesday and Houston state Rep. Carol Alvarado earned more than 50 percent of the votes.

The election determines who will take the place of Sen. Sylvia Garcia, who resigned Nov. 9.

Gov. Greg Abbott set the official election date for Dec. 11.

The candidates running for the position included Alvarado and Rep. Ana Hernandez as well as Republican Martha Fierro -- who is the precinct chair for Harris County GOP -- and Democrat Mia Mundy.

Alvarado sought the same seat in a 2013 special election but lost to Garcia.

Last month, Garcia won a Houston seat being vacated by long-serving Democratic Rep. Gene Green. She and El Paso's Veronica Escobar will in January become the first Hispanic women to represent Texas in Congress.

Alvarado will finish Garcia's term, which expires in 2021.

For more information, voters can go to www.harrisvotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713-755-6965.

