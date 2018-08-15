Rep. Al Green tours Houston detention facility for migrant children

HOUSTON - Rep. Al Green weighed in on the White House's efforts to reunite families who were separated at the border.

Wednesday afternoon, Green visited the Southwest Key Casa Houston shelter, located near the Texas Medical Center.

Southwest Key is a company trying to open a detention center for migrant children near downtown Houston.

The congressman’s chief complaint was that he had no idea this facility in his district existed — and he lives two blocks away. In addition, he said it took 45 days for him to get permission to tour the facility.

After his tour, the congressman told us 71 unaccompanied minors are being held there, almost all of them from South America and all but one of them crossed the border illegally alone -- though likely with the help of smugglers.

That one other person, a 16-year-old, was separated from his or her family at the border under President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy.

Currently, the U.S. Border Patrol is not currently separating families at the border.

Several hundred children out of the 2,500 or so who were separated during the zero tolerance policy have still not yet been reunited with their parents.

