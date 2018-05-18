Remember those times exotic animals got loose in the Houston area?

HOUSTON - It has now been more than two weeks since two wallabies got loose in Brazoria County. Their escape has made national headlines (they still have not been found). This is not the first time an exotic animal has gone on the run in the Houston area.

CONROE TIGER

Nahla the tiger was a big story in April of 2016 when she was found wandering around Coral Cove Pass in Conroe. She was wearing a leash and a collar when she crossed paths with a couple walking in the area. After being flooded with calls about the tiger on the streets, Conroe police and animal control went to that location to retrieve the animal. Authorities eventually tracked down Nahla's owner, who lost custody of the tiger. A judge later ruled that Nahla be sent to the International Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Boyd, Texas to live out her days in captivity. We contacted the IEAS for an update on Nahla; an employee said she is still there and enjoying her surroundings at the sanctuary.

SOUTH HOUSTON MONKEY

An aggressive monkey that attacked a teenager in the city of South Houston last summer is still on the loose. The incident in July of 2017 was reported near the intersection of Austin and Iowa streets; that's where a girl and her grandfather from Pasadena were driving and saw the monkey. The girl told police she wanted a picture of the monkey, so they stopped the truck. The monkey jumped into the truck and scratched the girl. The grandfather quickly reacted and punched the monkey. It ran away. We checked with the South Houston Police Department this week and learned the monkey has not been found.

BRAZORIA COUNTY WALLABIES

At least one sighting was reported in Sweeny a few days after a male wallaby and female wallaby got away from their owner. Deputies told KPRC that the owner is licensed with the USDA to have exotic animals and is licensed to breed the wallabies. Deputies said the wallabies were bred in Texas and that the owner had had them imported to the area on April 30 with the intent of breeding them, but the wallabies got loose later that day. Brazoria County Animal Control say they are still at large.

