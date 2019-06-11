Remember Build-A-Bear Workshop's Pay Your Age Event? Here's how it has changed since last year

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear

HOUSTON - Remember the Pay Your Age event at Build-A-Bear Workshop? It’s back, but with several changes.

Instead of everyone being eligible to Pay Your Age at the stores, the chain has envisioned another offer: you enter for a chance to pay your age for a stuffed animal or win a birthday party.

The company experienced long lines and security issues last year.

To avoid that, it appears the company has tightened its restrictions on the event. The company has capped the number of tickets at around 200,000 for the Pay Your Age event in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you can visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and make one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends per ticket. A child aged 1 day to 23 months pays $1. A child aged 24 months to 29 years+ pays their age in dollars with a max of $29. (2-year-old pays $2, 5-year-old pays $5, 45-year-old pays $29). Ten people will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next 12 months valued up to $250.

To enter for a chance to get a ticket, you need to create an account, and then complete a birthday profile and then enter for a chance to receive the Pay Your Age ticket. You must be entered by 10:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

“We have implemented a process to make this a ticketed event to ensure the best guest experience," a company statement reads in the Frequently Asked Questions area of its website. "The new sweepstakes gives Bonus Club Members the chance to win a birthday party experience, and the new ticket offer gives Bonus Club Members the chance to receive a ticket for select days during our five-day event. Please note that our Birthday Treat Bear is available all year long, so any child can come to a store with a Bonus Club Member in the month of their birthday and pay their age for their Birthday Treat Bear.”

What do you think of the changes? Let us know in the comments.

These are the Houston area Build-A-Bear stores:

The Woodlands Mall

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr

The Woodlands, TX

Deerbrook Mall

20131 Highway 59 North

Humble, TX 77338

Baybrook Mall

1320 Baybrook Mall

Friendswood, TX 77546

Katy Mills

5000 Katy Mills Cir

Katy, TX 77494-4418

Willowbrook Mall

2000 Willowbrook Mall

Houston, TX 77070

First Colony Mall

16535 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Memorial City Mall

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.