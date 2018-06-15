Reliant, Houston leaders to discuss opening of 'Beat the Heat' centers this summer

HOUSTON - Officials from Reliant Energy and the city of Houston will discuss their plans Thursday to open nearly a dozen “Beat the Heat” centers this summer.

During an 11 a.m. news conference, officials will announce locations for each of the 11 cooling centers that will be free and open to the public during the summer. In addition to air conditioning, the centers also provide bottled water, light snacks and entertainment.

