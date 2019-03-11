Toddler killed, teen aunt hospitalized after apartment fire in southeast Harris County

A “relatively small” apartment fire has come at a huge cost for a family in southwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A “relatively small” apartment fire has come at a huge cost for a family in southwest Harris County.

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen area of a third-story apartment on Sierra Blanca Drive near Presidio Square Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

There were only two people inside the unit when the fire broke out, authorities said - a 2-year-old boy and his aunt who was babysitting him.

According to authorities, the child and woman were transported to the hospital, where the child later died from smoke inhalation. The aunt is also being treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out with just two water cans, authorities said.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the unit. There were smoke detectors inside, but authorities said they did not hear smoke alarms when they arrived.



