Reese Witherspoon to stop at Joanna Gaines' Waco Magnolia Market on 'Whiskey in a Teacup' book tour

Reese Witherspoon attends the European premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" at BFI IMAX on March 13, 2018 in London.

HOUSTON - Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon will make a stop in Texas to promote her new book.

Witherspoon is headed to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco on Sept. 27 as she rolls out her debut “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.”

The Waco visit is her final stop on her eight-city "Whiskey in a Teacup" Tour.

The tour will include personal stories and special guests, and fans will hear how she makes holidays special for her family.

In a statement about her book, Witherspoon said, “My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup.’ We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, she said, but inside we’re strong and fiery.”

Tickets are required to attend the after-hours event.

Each ticket for the “Whiskey in a Teacup” Tour includes a copy of Witherspoon’s book.

The full list of tour dates and extended details can be found at www.whiskeyinateacupbook.com.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.