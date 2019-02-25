Reducing violent crime main focus of HPD in 2019, Acevedo says

HOUSTON - Reducing violent crime is still one of the main focuses of the Houston Police Department this year, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

The chief laid out the priorities for his department Monday during his annual announcement on the March on Crime campaign, which started in 1984.

Acevedo said his officers will continue to build on the gains made in 2018 by capitalizing on the relational policing and transparency policies of his department, as well as the trust those have garnered with the community.

“It takes a village to keep a community safe,” Acevedo said.

The chief said officers will not only concentrate on gang violence but also domestic violence, and do a better job of getting perpetrators of domestic violence in custody.

“Last year, domestic violence was one of the key drivers in our homicide rate,” Acevedo said.

Eight more victim’s services counselors are working at HPD now, Acevedo said. He said he wants to work with community groups to create safe places for victims to come forward and get the help they need.

Acevedo said the bond system in Houston needs to be addressed, citing several examples of high-profile cases involving suspects who were released from jail on personal recognizance bonds.

HPD will also concentrate on reducing the number of traffic fatalities in Houston, the chief said. He said traffic fatalities so far in 2019 are down by 10 from the same time last year.

“That’s a win,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said a driver’s inattention or drunken driving are the top reasons for crashes, with Harris County leading the state in fatalities from crashes.

