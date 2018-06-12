Red Cross seeks more blood with #MissingType campaign

Blood donations for all blood types -- A, B and O -- are critically low, so the American Red Cross is dropping those letters from its logo, hoping the glaring illustration of "missing letters" will encourage blood donations.

Major companies are doing the same for brands like Mastercard, State Farm and Oreo.

"When you consider the fact that every two seconds someone needs blood and we don't have enough donors, we're putting patient care at risk," said Maya Franklin from the American Red Cross.

The blood supply doesn't always meet the demand, as 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, but only 3% ever do.

Thousands of people nationwide need life-saving help from blood donations, such ase people with sickle cell disease, cancer patients and accident victims.

If you would like to help provide that life-saving help, KPRC is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for the station's 26th annual Summer Blood Drive. The event kicks off on Thursday, June 14, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., outside of the KPRC studios. Each participant has the potential to save up to three local lives with their blood donation.



The KPRC 2 Summer Blood Drive will then continue at several locations around the Houston area through June 18 and if eligible will receive a commemorative Commit for Life T-shirt if they donate blood between the days of June 14-18.



When entering the KPRC 2 parking lot at 8181 Southwest Freeway, please turn right for visitor parking.



Appointments for the June 14 Summer Blood Drive event at KPRC 2 Studios are strongly encouraged.

