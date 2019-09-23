Red Cross says it needs volunteers in Houston, Beaumont and Orange

HOUSTON - The American Red Cross said it needs volunteers in the Houston, Beaumont and Orange areas, as it works to respond to Tropical Depression Imelda.

Opportunities in these areas range from working in a warehouse to interfacing with the community by handing out cleanup supplies. The volunteer need in Houston is slightly different and includes needing anyone who is willing to drive response vehicles during the day. Training for all positions is provided onsite.

"Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross mission, because 90 percent of our workforce are volunteers. Every person who gives of their time and talents is carrying out the mission and giving back to the community in which they live," said Henry Van de Putte, regional Chief Executive Officer for the Texas Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross. "You have the opportunity to provide comfort to someone on possibly the worst day of their life."

You can help support immediate disaster relief needs by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

