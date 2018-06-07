Red Cross offers up to $2,000 to Harvey victims

HOUSTON - The American Red Cross is offering Hurricane Harvey victims up to $2,000 in financial assistance.

The money is available to households whose homes were destroyed or whose homes sustained major damage during Harvey.

There are two ways to access the financial assistance:

1. For those households that registered and qualified with FEMA, an email or text message will be sent and households must respond in order to receive a check. The Red Cross expects making contact with most households by June 30.

2. For those households that did not register or qualify with FEMA, they must apply for Red Cross financial assistance through a local disaster case management agency.

Eligible households include those whose:

Primary, pre-disaster residence is located in one of the 41 federal and 19 state declared counties (proof that the applicant is the legal owner or lessee of the residence is required)

Primary, pre-disaster residence was destroyed or sustained major damage in Hurricane Harvey (verification of damage is required)

Head of household is working with a disaster case manager to address Hurricane Harvey-related recovery needs

To be connected with a disaster case manager, affected households are asked to call 2-1-1 or visit www.211texas.org.

Click here for more information about the program.

