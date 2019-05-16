Recognize him? Man accused of carjacking 68-year-old woman in west Harris County

Harris County authorities said this man carjacked a 68-year-old woman in west Harris County on March 26, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify a man who is accused of carjacking a woman in west Harris County in March.

Deputies said that on March 26, the man forcibly pulled a 68-year-old woman from her vehicle while she was sitting at the HK Food Mart in the 18000 block of Kingsland Boulevard.

The man drove away in her 2018 Honda CR-V, deputies said.

About an hour later, the man was seen on surveillance video at a store in Bellville, about 45 miles away from where the carjacking took place. He was driving the victim's vehicle and made a purchase at the store, deputies said.

Some of the victim's property was found at the store.

The man is described as being black and in his 20s. He was wearing a black T-shirt with distinct markings on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man. Information can be reported online here or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

