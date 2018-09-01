Recap of Sen. John McCain being honored at Washington National Cathedral

WASHINGTON - The National Cathedral was the setting for John McCain's memorial service Saturday morning. The setpiece for this was a final public tribute to an extraordinary life well-lived.

McCain's motorcade made a stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on its way to the National Cathedral: McCain's way of paying one final tribute to the more than 58,000 men and woman killed in Vietnam.

PHOTOS: Bill Balleza in Washington: Memorial service for John McCain

On Saturday, two former presidents honored McCain and his contribution to the country as a warrior and as a statesman.

"The thing about John's life was the amazing sweep of it, from a tiny prison cell in Vietnam to the floor of the United States Senate. From troublemaking plebe to a presidential candidate, wherever John passed in the world, people immediately knew there was a leader in their midst," said former President George W. Bush.

"We never doubted the other man's sincerity or the other man's patriotism. Or, that when all was said and done, we were on the same team. We never doubted we were on the same team," former President Barack Obama said.

The 2 1/2-hour memorial ends a nearly week-long public farewell to a man Speaker of the House Paul Ryan described as one of the bravest men America has ever known.

The senator's body will be taken to a local funeral home in preparation for his final journey Sunday to the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

