MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Rayford Road was shut down on Friday after a gas line was struck, according to authorities.

Authorities said they do not know when the road will reopen.

Around 12:30 p.m., a contractor working with one of the MUD districts struck the line near the intersection of Rayford and Lazy Lane, authorities said.

CenterPoint is helping with the repairs.

