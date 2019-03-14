Raw, ground Butterball turkey recalled after 6 reported cases of Salmonella

HOUSTON - A Butterball turkey plant in North Carolina announced it recalled 78,000 pounds of raw, ground turkey after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it may contain Salmonella Schwarzengrund.

The CDC said that six people have reported being sick after consuming the meat. Recalled ground turkey products were produced July 7, 2018 and were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide, the CDC said on its website.

One person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

Affected products are labeled “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Visit the USDA-FSIS website for a list of recalled products.

Do not eat recalled ground turkey. Return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.

RECALL ALERT: Do not eat recalled Butterball brand ground turkey products labeled with establishment number “EST. P-7345”; the ground turkey has been linked to 6 Salmonella infections in 3 states. https://t.co/LlGWP3gUzh pic.twitter.com/s6gBYgdi5J — foodsafety.gov (@foodsafetygov) March 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.