Rat drops onto Houston woman's table at Los Angeles Buffalo Wild wings

LOS ANGELES - A rat dropped onto a Houston woman's table at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles this week.

Alisha Norman told NBCLA the manager claims construction is to blame. She said she hadn’t even ordered when she heard something overhead.

"You could hear something come down," she said. "I knew the rat was going to be injured because it hit like a Mack truck.”

Norman, who is on vacation, says she requested a manager who came over to help. He gathered up the rat using two plates and dumped it in a garbage bag.

"It was terrible,” Norman told NBCLA. “It was disgusting."

Norman said she’s not angry, and that the manager paid her bill.

NBCLA reported the restaurant didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



