Rash of vehicle break-ins reported in Katy area

KATY, Texas - A rash of vehicle break-ins in a Katy-area subdivision has led to increased patrols by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed Friday.

Three break-ins have been reported within the past month -- two in the Westfield neighborhood, another in a neighboring subdivision -- according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Friday morning marked the fourth vehicle break-in, and the second this month for Lee Mattingly, who lives in Westfield subdivision.

"Luckily, I was able to get the person on camera this time, so hopefully someone will recognize who did it," Mattingly said.

VIDEO: Katy vehicle break-ins caught on surveillance camera

Mattingly told KPRC2 his surveillance camera recorded a man pulling up to his home, unhinging his tail gate, and taking off.

"I went outside to get in my truck and I noticed that my tailgate was gone," Mattingly said.

The video shows a man, described by Mattingly as a "skinny middle-aged man in basketball shorts" driving an SUV.

"I live in a really good neighborhood. I love my neighbors, everything is good, but when I saw it, it brought back old feelings because this is the third time it's happened to me," Mattingly said.

Mattingly hopes the video will lead to an identification.

"Hopefully when someone gets caught, then that will put a stop to some of it," he said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.