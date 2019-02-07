Rare red-footed booby spotted in Galveston, brought in for treatment

A rare red-footed booby was found in Galveston and transported to the Wildlife Center of Texas on Wednesday.

HOUSTON - A red-footed booby, a bird that is known for living out in the open ocean, was seen in Galveston Wednesday, according to the Wildlife Center of Texas.

The bird nests on land, usually smaller islands near their preferred feeding area, according to Oceana, a group working to restore the oceans on a global scale.

The agency said a transport team in Galveston saw a juvenile red-footed booby and brought it into the wildlife center. Center officials siad it was a first for the facility.

There have been fewer than 10 reported sightings of the bird throughout the state.

The wildlife center said this particular bird was very thin and "loaded with internal parasites."

