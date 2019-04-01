Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed after being shot multiple times in Los Angeles, NBC News reports

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed Sunday after he was shot several times Sunday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to NBC News. He was 33.

The artist, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times outside his store, Marathon Clothing Company, multiplesources report.

Several witnesses at the location took to social media to share photos and videos of the scene, showing the store cordoned off with police tape, with officers and medical personal on site. TMZ was the first to report the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that a shooting occurred and three men were shot outside Marathon Clothing. One individual was taken to a local hospital where he died. The other two victims are in stable condition at the hospital. However, the spokesperson could not confirm the identities of the victims.

The suspect responsible fled in a vehicle, and the scene is currently being processed and the attack is being investigated as a homicide.

The rapper notably tweeted shortly before reports of his shooting began to surface, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

