Rapper Mac Miller dead, report says

Rapper Mac Miller was pronounced dead Friday, according to TMZ. He was 26.

Reports said Miller died of an apparent overdose, sources told TMZ. He was found around noon at his Fernando Valley home and pronounced dead at the scene, reports said.

Miller was involved in a hit-and-run crash in May when his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was later arrested for driving under the influence, reports said.

Miller dealt with substance abuse in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande, TMZ reported.

