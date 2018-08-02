Rape victim sues west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - A mother of two who was raped in front of her children is suing her apartment complex claiming the complex didn't do enough to keep her safe, the woman's attorney said.

The incident happened at the Country Wood Apartment complex on the west side of Houston in March 2017.

The victim's attorney says the rapist got into her apartment through a sliding patio door that did not have a lock, and that the suspect, Bryce Scott, has four prior felony convictions.

The attorney also says the apartment complex did not let the victim out of her lease following the crime.

Scott was arrested and charged. He's currently awaiting trial.

