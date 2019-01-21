Ramp connecting I-45 Gulf Freeway, SH 288 to close Friday night

Traffic moves along Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway near the interchange with Interstate 69 and State Highway 288 near downtown Houston on Jan. 21, 2019.

Drivers near downtown Houston will have a new traffic headache to contend with come Friday night.

Officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety said they will permanently close the ramp that connects northbound Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway to State Highway 288 and Interstate 69 at 9 p.m. Friday.

The left exit will be demolished to make room for a new exit ramp on the right side of the highway, which is scheduled to be completed June 28.

During the closure, drivers will be forced to continue north on I-45 along Pierce Elevated to eastbound Interstate 10, which will take them back to I-69 southbound.

There are other temporary closures scheduled in the same area to facilitate the permanent closure of the ramp.

Here’s a list of those closures from TxDOT:

From 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, crews will completely close the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound main lanes from Cullen to the I-69 Interchange. Motorists will detour to Spur 5 and take the Scott St. exit or the I-69 NB exit. From Scott St., motorists can proceed along the I-45 northbound frontage road to the Pease St. entrance ramp from I-45 N. Motorists taking I-69 northbound can take I-69 NB to I-10 W back to I-45 N.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, crews will close the I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-45 southbound. Motorists will take I-69 to I-10 West to I-45 South.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Pease/St. Joseph exit ramp will also be closed. Motorists will need to detour to I-69 N and exit Scott St. and take the northbound frontage road to Pease St. To access St. Joseph motorists can turn left on Emancipation to the St. Joseph intersection.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound main lanes from Scott St. to Cullen will be closed nightly. Motorists will detour to Pease St. and enter I-45 at the Pease St. entrance ramp.

From 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, crews will close the I-45 Gulf Freeway Southbound main lanes from Allen Parkway to the I-69 interchange. Motorists on I-45 can detour to I-69 North or South. I-10 West traffic can detour to I-69 S to I-45 S.

Drivers should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes.

