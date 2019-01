HOUSTON - After a woman got banned from a Walmart because she drank wine from a Pringles can and rode around in an electric scooter in the parking lot for hours, a Houston bar is taking up the drinkware theme for an upcoming event.

The Branch, located at 7710 Long Point Rd., will host a Pringles can wine night Wednesday night, Houston Eater reported.

We call this "Texas Wine Service". Suckit, Florida! Your choice of "Chabliss" or "Mer-Lot" for $3. Served in Pringles... Posted by The Branch on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

