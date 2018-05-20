Rainbow appears over Santa Fe church as victims mourn

SANTA FE, Texas - As news vans were setting up Sunday morning for a church service for the Santa Fe school massacre victims, reporters looked up to see this: a rainbow adorning the Texas sky.

It was a sign of promise as students and the community gathered at the Arcadia First Baptist Church of Santa Fe.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among those who attended the church service. Abbott was there to meet with many of the family members who lost loved ones in the shooting at Santa Fe High School and to comfort students.

He hugged and spoke to several people, offered hope and asked about possible solutions.

After the service, Abbott spoke to the media about organizing a roundtable discussion and responding with swift action.

"Two of the strategies, we're looking at is a program that is already being used by schools in the state of Texas, and perhaps expanding it across the state of Texas, that looks at social media platforms of students and performs a threat assessment evaluation. We need to do that," Abbott said.

Eight students and two teachers were shot and killed in the attack Friday.

The accused shooter is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, who was also a student at the school in the southeastern Texas city. He is being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.

