Raid underway at Spring-area home

SPRING, Texas - Local and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a raid Thursday in north Harris County.

Department of Homeland Security agents and Houston Police Department officers are serving a warrant at a home in the 16300 block of Wimbledon Forest Drive near Cypresswood.

Neighbors told KPRC2 there has been a lot of movement by authorities in and out of the house since 8 a.m. Thursday.

VIDEO: Aerials of Spring-area home raid

KPRC2 spotted authorities hauling boxes and Similac cans out of the house.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was taken into custody.

Homeland Security agents removing boxes out of a home in Spring near Wimbledon Forest Drive. Princinct 4 constable deputies said agents were here to serve a warrant. Neighbors tell me they have been here since 8 this morning. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/lvb23IZ3NS — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) January 24, 2019

