Raid underway at Spring-area home

SPRING, Texas - Local and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a raid Thursday in north Harris County.
Department of Homeland Security agents and Houston Police Department officers are serving a warrant at a home in the 16300 block of Wimbledon Forest Drive near Cypresswood.
Neighbors told KPRC2 there has been a lot of movement by authorities in and out of the house since 8 a.m. Thursday.
VIDEO: Aerials of Spring-area home raid
KPRC2 spotted authorities hauling boxes and Similac cans out of the house.
There is no word yet on whether anyone was taken into custody.
