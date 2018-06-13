Raccoon makes habit out of scaling skyscrapers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A raccoon got itself into quite the predicament while scaling a tower in St. Paul, Minnesota.

WATCH: Raccoon climbs building in Minnesota

The raccoon became stranded on the ledge of an office building a couple of days ago.

On Tuesday, maintenance workers were able to get the raccoon to move, but instead of coming down, it began climbing the UBS tower next door.

As of Tuesday morning, it was 12 stories high, seen taking a nap outside a window.

By Tuesday afternoon, it was up to the 23rd floor.

Apparently, live traps have been put on the roof of the building in hopes the animal, which has gained quite the social media following, will make it up there.

