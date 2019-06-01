Questions remain in 1983 triple murder case in west Houston

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the public for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved triple murder case out of West Houston.

It happened 36 years ago at a real estate office on Memorial Drive.

In April of 1983, police say jewelry was stolen from all three of the victims, who were shot and killed during the robbery.

On Friday, Channel 2 spoke with the daughter of one of those victims, Frances Ivey, who had a message for the people responsible.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.