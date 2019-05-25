Q&A with Houston's very own AJ Foyt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - KPRC's Sofia Ojeda sat down with Houston's AJ Foyt, who has two drivers competing Sunday.

She asked about his passion for the sport and why he's still in it after so many decades:

Q&A

You believe Tony Kanaan can win this. Why? "He's won it before, he knows what he wants in his race car. Matt is still copying him, but at the same time, he's had a lot of miles here; if he has any luck at all, he'll be up front.

Why do you still do this? "I've had car dealerships. It's just something I love. My father had a race car when I was very young, so it's just different. What I like about it is you're your own boss out there. If you make a mistake out there, you know you made a mistake. In business, if you make a mistake, you can always cover it up a little bit. In racing, you can't cover it up. You make a mistake, you pay for it."

What is the one thing that you can say to the audience that you want them to know about being behind the wheel in that car? "Well, the day I stepped out, I said I'd never step back in it. I had too many boys -- not boys, men -- who are friends try to come back and got killed. If you're not current with them, and do it every day driving, just like driving on the freeway, if you're not current every day you don't know where to go ... so they don't know what way to go... but if you drive with them every day, you know what moves they are making. But if you don't drive on the freeway for 10 years ... you just kind of forget it, and that's the way it is in racing."

