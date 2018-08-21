Q&A: What you should know about shooting at Ben E. Keith distribution center in Missouri City

A photo of the sign in front of the Ben E. Keith Distribution Center in Missouri City where a woman opened fire on Aug. 20, 2018.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A woman died at the hospital on Aug. 20 after police said she killed one person and injured another during a shooting at a Missouri City warehouse.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith Foods distribution center on Cravens Road near South Gessner Road.

Missouri City police said that a woman, identified as Kristine Peralez, who worked at the warehouse, opened fire inside and shot two of her fellow employees. One of those people, identified by police as Francisco Reyes, the overnight manager at the warehouse, died at the scene. The other, identified by police as Fedencio Janas, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Missouri City officials compiled a list of frequently asked questions and their answers:

How long will the investigation take?

A thorough investigation of the case is being conducted; no set timeline has been established.

Have police determined a motive?

Investigators have not determined a motive at this time.

Are police looking into a Facebook video that appears to show the shooter saying goodbye minutes before firing shots?

Law enforcement officials are reviewing Peralez’s social media posts as part of their investigation to determine a motive.

What kind of gun was used?

A semiautomatic handgun was used. Law enforcement is still investigating the origin.

How old were the individuals who were involved?

Francisco Reyes, 31

Fedencio Janas, 29

Kristine Peralez, 29

Does Peralez’s husband work at Ben E. Keith?

Yes; he was at work during the time of the shooting.

Did an officer exchange fire with the suspect?

The first responding Missouri City Police Department officer was Valery Elias. Upon encountering the suspect and hearing gunshots, he fired. No other MCPD officers fired any gunshots.

As part of standard procedure, Officer Elias is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Elias has served with MCPD for one year.

“Given the fact that a city police officer engaged the suspect, we contacted the Texas Ranger Division for assistance with this investigation, which is protocol in situations such as this,” Police Chief Mike Berezin said.

Was the suspect shot by a Missouri City police officer?

Preliminary autopsy reports indicate Peralez’s injury was a self-inflicted wound.

Where were the deceased employees found?

Reyes was discovered in his office.

Peralez was apprehended in a parking lot.

There were no additional suspects or victims involved in the incident.

How many employees were at the warehouse at the time of the shooting?

Investigators estimate that about 20 to 25 employees were working in the building when the incident occurred.

Has Ben E. Keith reopened for operations?

Investigators turned the incident scene back over to Ben E. Keith on Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Was Peralez scheduled to work on Monday, Aug. 20?

Investigators said Peralez was off-duty on the day of the shooting.

How soon before the shooting was the Facebook post made?

The investigation of this matter is still ongoing.

Were either of the employees targeted specifically by Peralez or were they picked at random?

Investigators are looking into this as well.

What is the current condition of the second individual who was hospitalized?

Fedencio Janas is in stable condition at Southwest Memorial Hospital.

What is Ben E. Keith?

Ben E. Keith is a national distributor that has operated its Gulf Coast division in Missouri City’s Beltway Crossing Business Park since 2013.

