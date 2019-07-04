Q&A: How neighborhood hit hard by Harvey is recovering and celebrating

HOUSTON - A northwest Harris County neighborhood on and around Jones Road celebrated its 50th birthday on Fourth of July.

The occasion was marked Thursday morning with a parade, followed by a block party at the clubhouse complete with a cake walk and bouncy castle.

This neighborhood was hit hard by Harvey. How is it doing?

Approximately 410 of the 750 homes in this subdivision flooded during the 2017 storm. Cypress Creek is nearby.

Twelve private properties near the waterway were purchased through a FEMA program and those homes will not be rebuilt. However, the vast majority of homes have been refurbished.

