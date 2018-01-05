Python hunter cashing in big as snakes seek warmer shores in Florida

EVERGLADES, Fla. - The cold weather gripping much of the country is proving to be a boom for Florida snake wranglers.

Reptile hunter Dusty Crum says the cold temperatures are forcing pythons out of the waters where they normally hide, making them much easier to spot.

"They want to come get some of that sunshine in the morning. That's what we did today, we went out from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and we got three snakes," Crum said after a successful Thursday hunt.

The hunt has led to a side business for Crum. He turns some of the snake skins into accessories, like wallets and purses.

Pythons are an invasive species that started showing up in South Florida in the 1990's, potentially after owners decided they no longer wanted the python as a pet and dumped them.

