​Puppy attacked by pet store owner's dog

ORLANDO, Fla. - When Rena Wilensky walked into the Magic Pet store in her Baldwin Park neighborhood on the early afternoon of August 9, she says she never expected to see her 8-week-old golden labradoodle, Buddah, attacked by the pet store owner’s mixed breed, Jax.

The owner's dog "came out slowly from the back and up to us,” a visibly shaken Wilensky told News 6,” I mean within a flash.”

Wilensky said she looked over at the store’s owner before it happened and “asked if it would be alright,” and said he nodded yes.

But when the puppy jumped up at the big white dog’s face, Jax bit the puppy, cracking his skull and causing the brain to swell. The pup had to be put down.

Under existing Orange County law, the owner’s dog didn’t have to be on a leash because it was on pet store property.

Florida does not have a statute setting guidelines for pet leash protocol.

A spokesperson for Orange County Animal Control told News 6 there will be a citation for “Failure to control an animal, resulting in severe injury to a human being or another animal.”

The penalty carries a fine of $265 for the first offense.

Late Monday afternoon, the Pet shop owner met with Wilensky and agreed to keep his dog out of his shops.

In a statement to News 6, Samir Obeid and Janaein Rabah told News 6:

"We are heartbroken over this incident. "As small business owners whose life, passion, and business is caring for animals, we are deeply saddened and troubled by the incident involving Ms. Wilensky’s puppy and our larger mixed breed dog. Contrary to reports to the otherwise, our dog is neither a pit-bull or a bull terrier." Although we wish more than anything to be able to bring Buddha back, we remain committed to doing everything we can to rectify this situation.'We have revised our policy regarding how pets are kept at the store and have covered all costs associated with Buddha’s veterinary care.'

