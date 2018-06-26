Public asked to help find person who wounded 4-year-old during Sunnyside shootout

HOUSTON - Police and the family of a 4-year-old boy who was wounded during a shootout last month asked for the public's help Tuesday to find the person responsible.

SirRomeo Milam was taken to a hospital May 15 he was hit in the stomach by a stray bullet when two groups of men began shooting at the Kings Row apartment complex, police said.

Milam was watching TV with his grandmother at the time of the shooting, police said.

The grandmother said during a news conference Tuesday that the boy is still in the hospital and has a long recovery ahead.

"How do you sleep at night," she asked, as police asked for information about the shooting. "Somebody needs to say something."

To date no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

