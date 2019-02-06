Proud peacock gets helping hand after injuring leg

HOUSTON - Thanks to a good Samaritan, an injured peacock was able to receive treatment and is well on his way to again gracing the city of Houston with his beautiful presence.

Houston is home to flocks of peacocks, even though the birds are not native to the area.

A resident noticed that a peacock was limping and called the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescue ambulance.

The peacock was rescued around the Kirkwood/Memorial area off White Wing Lane. Houston SPCA officials said the bird was domesticated, but said peacocks should not be kept as pets.

The male peacock had a minor leg injury, received treatment and is healing well, the SPCA said.

The veterinary team at the SPCA cleaned and wrapped the injury and said the bird is "in full breeding plumage to attract mates, which is why his feathers are so bright and vibrant."

If you see an animal in distress, call 713-880-HELP (4357). The animal ambulance operates 24 hours a day.

