Protestors feeling unsatisfied as Vatican summit concludes

THE VATICAN - Saturday’s press briefing by organizers of a summit at the Vatican yielded no concrete plans so far to satisfy critics who may have been expecting something conclusive from this papal summit on clergy abuse.

Clergy abuse victims traveled to the Vatican from around the globe demanding that the Pope issue a decree of zero tolerance, and that was just the top of their list of proposed reforms.

As the survivors marched across Rome to St. Peter's Square to make their presence known at the Vatican, the Bishops would only say they are listening.

“We need to keep listening,” Mons. Charles Scicluna said.

That response will provide little or no comfort to survivors who wanted to attend the summit just to try and interact with the Bishops.

“In an ideal work that would’ve happened more,” Scicluna said. “But we do have the voice of the victims within the structure of our meeting.”

Critics have been doubtful about any lasting change emerging from the papal summit, which concludes on Sunday with an elaborate liturgy celebrated by Pope Francis and the Bishops he summoned to Rome.

