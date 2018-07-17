Prostitution arrest made out of Fort Bend County spa 2nd time this summer

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested a second time for conducting prostitution out of a Fort Bend County spa, deputies said.

WATCH: Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on massage parlor arrest

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Ju Fang Li, 44, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday for prostitution at A Spa at 1410 East Highway 90A and previously, at the same spa, on June 7.

Deputies said in her previous arrest, she was in jail for 16 hours before being bailed on $2,000.

“We had a conversation with the owner of the shopping center and apprised him of the illegal activity taking place in A Spa,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “This is a family shopping center and this is just unacceptable. We gave the owner and management a chance to do the right thing and close the spa on their own accord, but here we are 40 days later and it is still up and running.”

Li is charged with prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor. She is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail on a bail of $2,500.

