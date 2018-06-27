Prized white alligator stolen from 'Swamp Brothers' sanctuary; 43 other reptiles die in arson

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - An arsonist who stole a rare alligator from a wildlife sanctuary he destroyed was targeting the stars of the reality television show "Swamp Brothers."

A fire broke out Friday night in Sumter County, Florida, at a sanctuary run by the stars of "Swamp Brothers."

The building is a total loss and 43 alligators and crocodiles died in the fire.

During a search of the burned building, a Leucistic alligator named Snowball was determined to be missing.

Investigators believe the rare white alligator was stolen before the building was set on fire.

