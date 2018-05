The Royal Mint is issuing a coin to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union on May 19.

The five-pound coins include an image of the couple looking at each other. A picture of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth is on the reverse.

You can buy one for as little as 13 pounds, or about $18. There are more expensive silver and gold versions.

The limited-edition gold version will set royal fans back nearly $2,700.



