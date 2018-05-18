President Trump, the nation responds to shooting in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas - The nation is sending messages of support to those impacted by the shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday morning.

These are the far-reaching reactions seen on social media:

President Donald Trump:

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence:

To the students, families, teachers of Santa Fe High School, all of those affected and the entire community: We are with you, you are in our prayers, and you're in the prayers of the American people. pic.twitter.com/8bhPWyK7vR — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 18, 2018

Melania Trump:

My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 18, 2018

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

I'm on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update. https://t.co/ayXt9n3KRA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2018

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: Attorney General Ken Paxton issued this statement following the shooting at Santa Fe High School this morning: "The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Santa Fe and those affected by today's tragic shooting. As horrific reports come out of Santa Fe High School, my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed."

J.J. Watt

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:

My heart and concerns are with #SantaFe students, parents, faculty and law enforcement as we watch this sad campus shooting unfold. #SantaFeHighSchool — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 18, 2018

Parkland survivor Alex Wind:

Hoping things get better. Hoping things can change. Don’t tell me that there isn’t a shooting problem in this country. The perpetuating gun violence we face is ridiculous. https://t.co/dHeXH5Fo9B — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) May 18, 2018

Fort Bend ISD:

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those in Santa Fe this morning. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) May 18, 2018

Friendswood ISD:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Santa Fe High School. — Friendswood ISD (@friendswoodisd) May 18, 2018

Sarah Chadwick, March for Our Lives member:

To everyone at Santa Fe high school ,I hope youre safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to https://t.co/zLRbrizYiD one should be in the situation that youre all currently in. Im not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 18, 2018

