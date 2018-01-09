President Trump takes field at College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump took the field before Alabama and Georgia faced off in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta on Monday.

PHOTOS: President Donald Trump attends National Championship game in Atlanta

Tens of thousands of fans filled the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium and greeted Trump with a mixed reaction as ROTC members escorted him onto the field for the national anthem.

Trump sang a few words as he stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.

The president was expected to view much of the game from a skybox overlooking the field.

The Tuscaloosa News reported that he's scheduled to appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game.

