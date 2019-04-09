President Trump expected to announce executive orders Wednesday in Crosby

U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CROSBY, Texas - Last week, it was Vice President Mike Pence. This week, it's President Donald Trump who will visit the Houston area.

Trump is scheduled Wednesday to visit Crosby.

Trump is expected to announce two new executive orders, which will make it easier for the oil and gas industry to obtain permits for pipeline construction and other infrastructure needs.

The presidential visit will have an impact on some Crosby Independent School District students. Students in fifth and eighth grades who were originally scheduled to take the STAAR reading test Wednesday will take it Thursday instead.

Also, Crosby ISD will implement a districtwide early-release schedule for Wednesday.

