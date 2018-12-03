President Trump, Gov. Abbott designate Wednesday as day of mourning

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Wednesday will be a day of mourning in Texas and across the nation as Americans will honor the late President George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as a national day of mourning over the weekend, remembering President Bush as a man of "sound judgment, common sense and unflappable leadership."

A news release from Abbott's office Monday read, "Under this proclamation, the people of Texas are encouraged to gather, assemble, and pay their respects to the memory of George Herbert Walker Bush through ceremonies in homes, businesses, public buildings, schools, places of worship, or other appropriate places for public expression of grief and remembrance.



"To allow state employees to attend such observances, state agencies, offices, and departments shall be closed on that day, and general government operations and services shall be maintained by skeletal work crews."

A state funeral for the former president will be held Wednesday morning at Washington's National Cathedral.

"President Bush guided our nation and the world to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War," the Trumps wrote. "As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed."

"And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction."

