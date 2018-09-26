LIVE STREAM: President Trump news conference to wrap up UN General Assembly

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump holds a news conference to wrap up his participation at the United Nations General Assembly and discuss other issues of the day.

President Donald Trump says the numerous accusations of sexual assault that have been made against him over the years affect the way he views allegations against other men, including his Supreme Court pick.

Trump says at a New York news conference that he views such accusations "differently" because he's "had a lot of false charges made against me."

Here are his own words: "It's happened to me many times."

Trump says he'd been accused - falsely - by "four or five women" who "got paid a lot of money" to made those charges.

More than a dozen women came forward during the 2016 presidential campaign, claiming they were assaulted, groped or kissed without consent by Trump. There's no evidence most were paid.

Also during the campaign, a videotape from 2005 was released on which Trump was heard boasting of grabbing women by their genitals and kissing them without permission.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.