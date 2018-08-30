Preparations made ahead of Aretha Franklin's funeral

DETROIT - Fans of Aretha Franklin marked another day of remembering the icon at the viewing of her body at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History near downtown Detroit.

The Queen of Soul has been visited by thousands of supporters from across the country -- including Jennifer Jones who came all the way from New Orleans.

"As a teacher, as a woman, multi-talented artist I aspire, inspired, want to be like her," Jones said. "Love her, came so far to represent the city of New Orleans for her."

Others from far and wide expressed similar sentiments.

"Aretha took a stand for God," Fonda Richard said. "She was a woman that endured to let people know you can make it no matter what you go through."

As fans flock to her viewing -- others are preparing for Friday's celebration of Franklin's life.

The choir and other volunteers were busy rehearsing for Friday morning's funeral at Greater Grace Temple. Directors said the service is a musical and logistical challenge -- but one they take with joy.

"When it all comes together, it's one big masterpiece," minister of music Deerico Loyd said. "So I'm excited for the world to see all of the hard work that's been put into this celebration."

On stage, the markers are in place for the big names that will take part in Friday's funeral.

Former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Lebron James and Faith Hill to name a few, but those directing the service said they are focusing on Franklin's family.

"We're here to really create a spirit of excellence that the family can come into the church and say, 'Wow. All this is for us,'" Loyd said.

The public viewing will shift to New Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, the church Franklin was a member at and where her father was pastor for decades. Also scheduled Thursday is a free concert in which all the tickets were grabbed up in a matter of minutes.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.