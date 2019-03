HOUSTON - Police are searching for a shooter who left a pregnant woman in a hospital.

The shooting was reported just before 5 a.m. Sunday in a Sunnyside parking lot on Wenda Street near Cullen Boulevard.

Police said the woman was shot in the lower back, but was conscious and breathing while paramedics took her to a hospital.

Investigators are hoping to talk to the woman to gather more information about what happened.

