Pregnant woman crossing street injured in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON - A pregnant woman was injured Tuesday when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a southwest Houston street, and the vehicle did not stop.

The crash was reported about 9:20 p.m. on Fountain View Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

Houston police said the woman was crossing Fountain View Drive outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman suffered a broken leg and bruising on her face. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition. Officials said the woman’s unborn child was not harmed.

Witnesses said there was a big fight that poured into the street before the woman was hit.

Police said that a short time after the woman was hit, another person was hit by a gray coupe in the same area.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine whether the two crashes are related.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.