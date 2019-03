SPRING, Texas - A Harris County Precinct 4 patrol vehicle flipped onto its side after a crash near Spring on Sunday.

Investigators said it T-boned a truck around 1:45 a.m. on Holzwarth Road near the Grand Parkway.

The deputy constable suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

Investigators will look into who was at fault.



