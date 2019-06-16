Precinct 4 deputy injured after suspected drunken driver crashes into patrol unit, officials say

A Harris County Precinct deputy constable is in a hospital after a car rammed into the back of his patrol SUV in north Harris County June 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable is in a hospital after a car rammed into the back of his patrol SUV in north Harris County

The crash was reported in the area of Beltway 8 between Ella and T.C. Jester boulevards.

Investigators with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the deputy was inside the SUV when the crash happened.

The deputy is now being treated for head, neck and back injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the car is also in the hospital and will be charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer.

