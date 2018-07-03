Prank motivated slaying of man found dead at credit union, prosecutors say

The mugshot of Thomas Rolle is seen next to an image of his arrest in Houston on July 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - A prank was the motivation for the stabbing death of a man whose body was found at a credit union over the weekend, according to prosecutors.

Thomas Rolle, 29, was arrested Monday after authorities identified him as a suspect in the death of 37-year-old Jason Maas.

Maas' body was found Sunday in the parking lot of the Chartway Federal Credit Union at FM 1960 and Forest Branch Boulevard.

Rolle was not in court for a hearing held Tuesday, but prosecutors read from a probable cause document for the charge of murder filed against him.

Prosecutors said a woman told investigators that Rolle came to her apartment after the killing, saying he stabbed Maas because he had played a prank on him. The prank included hiding Rolle’s car, prosecutors said.

The woman told investigators that Rolle used bleach to clean a folding knife used in the stabbing, which he later discarded, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Rolle also gave the woman a bloody gun he said he used to hit Maas and asked her to sell it so he could get money to leave town.

The judge ordered Rolle held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.