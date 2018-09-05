Prairie View A&M student found shot to death after crash

Damage to a building in Prairie View, Texas, is seen after a crash Sept. 4, 2018.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - A Prairie View A&M student was found shot to death Tuesday after a crash.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Owens Road and University Drive.

Witnesses said a minivan was hit by a pickup.

Prairie View A&M police Chief Keith Jemison said the 24-year-old man who attended the school was found dead at the scene of the crash.

Video of the scene showed damage to a building where the vehicles crashed.

The woman who was driving the minivan was taken to a hospital, police say.

